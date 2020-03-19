Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

