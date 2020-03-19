United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $107.00 at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.05.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

