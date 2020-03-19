Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Valley National Bancorp traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 208972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

VLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Insiders bought 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,886,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,228,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,229 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,066,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.