ValuEngine Downgrades Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) to Sell

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

NYSE AC opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $808.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,671 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $56,814.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $35,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,871 shares of company stock valued at $121,524. Insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.