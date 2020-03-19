ValuEngine Upgrades KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Hold

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KION GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get KION GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.49.

About KION GRP AG/ADR

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.