Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €45.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

VAR1 stock opened at €53.90 ($62.67) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67. Varta has a 52-week low of €35.74 ($41.56) and a 52-week high of €128.00 ($148.84).

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

