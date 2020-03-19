Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €194.00 ($225.58) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.48% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €186.50 ($216.86).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €87.20 ($101.40) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €165.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3.28.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

