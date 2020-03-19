Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €186.50 ($216.86).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €87.20 ($101.40) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €165.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

