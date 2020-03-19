Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €88.00 ($102.33) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 164.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WCH. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.00 ($84.88).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €33.23 ($38.64) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €46.75 ($54.36) and a 12-month high of €88.66 ($103.09). The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.43.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

