Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €56.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 68.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.00 ($84.88).

WCH stock opened at €33.23 ($38.64) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €46.75 ($54.36) and a twelve month high of €88.66 ($103.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.43.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

