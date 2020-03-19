Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 170.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.00 ($84.88).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €33.23 ($38.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €46.75 ($54.36) and a 1-year high of €88.66 ($103.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.43.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

