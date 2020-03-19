Warburg Research Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €64.00 Price Target

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.43% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lanxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.82 ($71.89).

Shares of LXS opened at €29.30 ($34.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €49.91 and a 200-day moving average of €56.36. Lanxess has a one year low of €37.62 ($43.74) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

