Warburg Research Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €10.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.93 ($11.54).

Shares of LEO opened at €7.51 ($8.74) on Monday. Leoni has a 1-year low of €7.01 ($8.15) and a 1-year high of €22.56 ($26.23). The company has a 50-day moving average of €9.64 and a 200 day moving average of €10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

