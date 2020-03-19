Warburg Research Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €235.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRT3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €170.00 ($197.67).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Sartorius stock opened at €184.60 ($214.65) on Monday. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €216.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €192.05.

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.