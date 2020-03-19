Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,273 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $84.34 on Thursday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $76.52 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

