Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.71 and last traded at $86.71, 6,241,049 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 445% from the average session volume of 1,145,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

