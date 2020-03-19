Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Edmond Macri Sells 5,014 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,531.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Wayfair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

