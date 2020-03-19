Wedbush Comments on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 721.10% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

