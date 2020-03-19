Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 125.92%. The company had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,095,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 311,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 239,243 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

