Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $30.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.29.

CPRI stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

