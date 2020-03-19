Wells Fargo & Co Trims Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Target Price to $70.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBC. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE RBC opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $90.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,170,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,419,000 after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,002,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Regal Beloit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

