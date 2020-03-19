Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Price Down 1.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $61.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Welltower traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.36, 6,269,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 4,698,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.