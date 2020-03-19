Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Price Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $195.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Willis Towers Watson traded as high as $181.05 and last traded at $173.12, approximately 2,651,587 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 972,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Cfra upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.48 and a 200 day moving average of $197.03.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.