Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €102.00 by Nord/LB

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €102.00 ($118.60) target price from Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €177.83 ($206.78).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of WDI opened at €83.50 ($97.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is €124.26 and its 200-day moving average is €125.30. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a fifty-two week high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.