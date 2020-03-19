Zacks: Analysts Expect Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.87. Avista reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avista will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avista.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

AVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Avista has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.10%.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVA. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Avista by 31,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avista by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

