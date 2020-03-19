Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.16. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Shares of ATI opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 703,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,646,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,307,000 after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after acquiring an additional 226,207 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,414,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 99,509 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

