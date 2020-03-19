Zacks Investment Research Comments on Achieve Life Sciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) – Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 103,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.