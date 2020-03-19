Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Sell

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

PRVB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Provention Bio by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

