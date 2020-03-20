$0.34 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

