-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will announce ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 186.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.43) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

