$1.52 EPS Expected for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.59. Kemper posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kemper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

