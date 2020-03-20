112,775 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,456,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,053,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,853,000.

IJR stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

