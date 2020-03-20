17,500 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CVB Financial by 2,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVBF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.