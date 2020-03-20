20,556 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,556 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average is $153.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

