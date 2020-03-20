$218.53 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce sales of $218.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.90 million and the lowest is $208.43 million. Zumiez reported sales of $212.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,462 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,810 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $448.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

