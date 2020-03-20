218 Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cable One by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Cable One by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Cable One by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cable One by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,246.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,621.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,478.24. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $934.09 and a one year high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,606.67.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

