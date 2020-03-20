2,636 Shares in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of LAD opened at $68.50 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $138.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

