291,137 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 291,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $9,673,477,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $824,125,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $335,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $258,177,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $236,629,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE opened at $9.70 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

