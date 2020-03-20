305,889 Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of KKR & Co Inc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $328,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 125.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 355,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other KKR & Co Inc news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.