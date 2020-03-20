3,570 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,570 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 32,655 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 57,450 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $4,687,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $142.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,067.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

