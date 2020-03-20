3,660 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Man Group plc lifted its position in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after acquiring an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,453,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 220,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after purchasing an additional 155,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after purchasing an additional 144,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.84.

QRVO stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

