3,734 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,524,000 after buying an additional 194,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 661,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,326,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

