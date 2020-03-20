38,420 Shares in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Scholastic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,729,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 769,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $24.55 on Friday. Scholastic Corp has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $867.70 million, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

