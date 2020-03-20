437,665 Shares in PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 437,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 1.47% of PowerFleet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWFL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.33.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $8.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

