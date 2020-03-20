7,333 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of XRAY opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

