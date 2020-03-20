7,424 Shares in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

NYSE:REG opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

