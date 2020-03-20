87,000 Shares in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Get Stericycle alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.