Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,254 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Accenture worth $304,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $158.50 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day moving average of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.43.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

