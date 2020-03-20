Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andris A. Zoltners sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $9,142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,966,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,099,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock valued at $140,014,479. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

