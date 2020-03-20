ADT (NYSE:ADT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.80

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 13078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

